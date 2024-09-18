Bullock Texas State History Museum presents The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 50th Anniversary Screening
Image courtesy of Bullock Museum
Bullock Texas State History Museum will present a special 50th anniversary screening of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, celebrating the legacy of one of the most iconic horror films of all time. The audience can stay after the screening for a discussion and Q&A with co-writer Kim Henkel and actress Teri McMinn (Pam).
