Bullock Texas State History Museum presents The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 50th Anniversary Screening

Image courtesy of Bullock Museum

Bullock Texas State History Museum will present a special 50th anniversary screening of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, celebrating the legacy of one of the most iconic horror films of all time. The audience can stay after the screening for a discussion and Q&A with co-writer Kim Henkel and actress Teri McMinn (Pam).

WHEN

WHERE

Bullock Texas State History Museum
1800 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.thestoryoftexas.com/visit/calendar/programs/texas-chain-saw-massacre-202410?utm_source=communitycalendar&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=publicprograms&utm_content=film-texasfocus-texaschainsaw-20240916-fy25-cma

TICKET INFO

$8 for Museum members, $12 general admission
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
