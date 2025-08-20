Quantcast

Candlelight presents A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Photo courtesy of Candlelight®

Candlelight will present A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics, a concert featuring a live string quartet performing in the candlelit setting. The setting creates a sense of quiet mysticism and visual drama, framing a program that blends classical music with film and television soundtracks closely associated with Halloween.

The concert will feature songs like "Thriller" by Michael Jackson, "Tubular Bells" (theme from The Exorcist), Bernard Herrmann’s "Prelude" from Psycho, the theme from Stranger Things, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre, and a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas, among others.

WHEN

WHERE

St. David's Episcopal Church
301 E 8th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://feverup.com/m/131714

TICKET INFO

$40-$60

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
