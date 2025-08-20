Candlelight presents A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Candlelight will present A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics, a concert featuring a live string quartet performing in the candlelit setting. The setting creates a sense of quiet mysticism and visual drama, framing a program that blends classical music with film and television soundtracks closely associated with Halloween.

The concert will feature songs like "Thriller" by Michael Jackson, "Tubular Bells" (theme from The Exorcist), Bernard Herrmann’s "Prelude" from Psycho, the theme from Stranger Things, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre, and a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas, among others.

