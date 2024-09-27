Quantcast

Candlelight presents The Rock Orchestra

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Candlelight

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is a 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy.

In ethereal candlelit settings, the band of 14 classical musicians unleash melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion, providing an unexpected union of classical music and metal.

The Rock Orchestra will perform the music of iconic bands such as Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/rock-orchestra-candlelight-2025-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/?utm_medium=email&elq_cid=465883&RSRC=Email&RDAT=1815&ehash=bd74e618055935e9b50025338ac2f2f5de2398f5b4699add875ffca9f5a5e576

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
