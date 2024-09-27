Candlelight presents The Rock Orchestra

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is a 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy.

In ethereal candlelit settings, the band of 14 classical musicians unleash melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion, providing an unexpected union of classical music and metal.

The Rock Orchestra will perform the music of iconic bands such as Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries, and more.