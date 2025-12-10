Canje and Barrio Fino presents Especial Navideño

East Austin restaurant Canje is partnering with Barrio Fino to present Especial Navideño, a Puerto Rican holiday celebration. The annual island-inspired party will feature the full Barrio Fino team - Verónica, Roxy (traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico), Zulcoralis and Frenchie - shaking up festive cocktails. Guests can also expect DJ sets, bites from the Canje team and guest chef José Luis Vega Santiago, known for his lechón pop-ups, and plenty of coquito, including nonalcoholic options.

Barrio Fino is a Puerto Rican-led bartending collective known for its culture-rooted cocktail pop-ups that highlight Caribbean flavors, community, and music. Their annual holiday takeover at Canje brings together authentic island hospitality, energetic DJ sets, and traditional seasonal drinks to celebrate one of the longest and most spirited holiday seasons in the world.