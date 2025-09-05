Cap City Comedy Club presents AJ Wilkerson

With his nervous charm, endearing smile, disarming disabilities, AJ Wilkerson has quickly become one of the most relevant young comedians in America, making appearances at Limestone Comedy Festival, Nashville Comedy Festival, Atlanta’s West End Comedy Festival, and Rip City Comedy Festival. His videos have reached millions of views on virtually every social media platform, he can be heard on Netflix is a Joke Radio on Sirius XM, seen in a cameo appearance in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III, and was a special guest on Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Festival.