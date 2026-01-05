Cap City Comedy Club presents Amber Autry

Amber Autry is a Nashville-based stand-up comedian known for her high-energy performances and sharp, relatable humor. An ancestor of iconic singing cowboy Gene Autry, Amber honed her comedic skills at Chicago’s renowned Second City before transitioning to stand-up.

Now a headliner, her dynamic stage presence has led her to share the spotlight with comedy heavyweights such as Nate Bargatze, Whitney Cummings, Fortune Feimster, and Tim Meadows. Autry's growing acclaim includes features on Peacock TV, Drybar Comedy, and Don’t Tell Comedy, as well as an appearance on Netflix’s "Introducing..."