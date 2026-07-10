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Cap City Comedy Club presents Anthony Fuentes

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Photo courtesy of Anthony Fuentes

Anthony Fuentes is one of comedy’s fastest-rising voices with his storytelling, crowd work, and relatable takes on everyday life. He has built a loyal following through his stand-up clips, social media content, and live performances across the country.

Whether he’s breaking down family dynamics, dating disasters, cultural observations, or the absurdities of modern life, Fuentes connects with audiences through an authentic and energetic style that feels like a conversation with your funniest friend.

Anthony Fuentes is one of comedy’s fastest-rising voices with his storytelling, crowd work, and relatable takes on everyday life. He has built a loyal following through his stand-up clips, social media content, and live performances across the country.

Whether he’s breaking down family dynamics, dating disasters, cultural observations, or the absurdities of modern life, Fuentes connects with audiences through an authentic and energetic style that feels like a conversation with your funniest friend.

WHEN

WHERE

Cap City Comedy Club
11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/139146

TICKET INFO

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