Cap City Comedy Club presents Fumi Abe

Fumi Abe is an LA-based Japanese-American stand-up comedian and writer who has performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and been a staff writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He has written for NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, the 2022 TIME100 Gala hosted by Simu Liu, and was a part of the 2020 Comedy Central Digital Creators Program. He currently co-hosts the personal finance comedy podcast Cash Cuties with Steffie Baik and previously hosted Asian Not Asian, which was included in Vulture’s Comedy Podcast Roundup and The AV Club’s Podcast series highlights.