Cap City Comedy Club presents Fumi Abe

Photo courtesy of Fumi Abe

Fumi Abe is an LA-based Japanese-American stand-up comedian and writer who has performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and been a staff writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He has written for NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, the 2022 TIME100 Gala hosted by Simu Liu, and was a part of the 2020 Comedy Central Digital Creators Program. He currently co-hosts the personal finance comedy podcast Cash Cuties with Steffie Baik and previously hosted Asian Not Asian, which was included in Vulture’s Comedy Podcast Roundup and The AV Club’s Podcast series highlights.

WHEN

WHERE

Capitol City Comedy Club
Bldg B, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/115803

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
