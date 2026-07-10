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Cap City Comedy Club presents Janet McNamara

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Photo courtesy of Janet McNamara

Janet McNamara is a Boston-bred comedian now based in New York City, where she recently became a regular at The Comedy Cellar following the viral success of her debut special, Not Smart Enough. Her special was also featured on Vulture’s 2026 “9 New Comedy Specials You Should Definitely Watch” List.

After spending 15 years balancing stand-up with a career in accounting in her hometown of Summerville, Massachusetts, McNamara has emerged as one of comedy’s most distinctive voices - pairing razor-sharp joke writing with an unbothered, plainspoken delivery.

She also released her debut comedy album, Not Smart Enough, in 2026.

Janet McNamara is a Boston-bred comedian now based in New York City, where she recently became a regular at The Comedy Cellar following the viral success of her debut special, Not Smart Enough. Her special was also featured on Vulture’s 2026 “9 New Comedy Specials You Should Definitely Watch” List.

After spending 15 years balancing stand-up with a career in accounting in her hometown of Summerville, Massachusetts, McNamara has emerged as one of comedy’s most distinctive voices - pairing razor-sharp joke writing with an unbothered, plainspoken delivery.

She also released her debut comedy album, Not Smart Enough, in 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

Cap City Comedy Club
11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/138032

TICKET INFO

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