Cap City Comedy Club presents Kat Bird

Kat Bird is a born & raised Los Angeles comedian, actress, and host of the Kat Bird Pod. She has toured with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Bobby Lee, Marc Maron, Andrew Santino, Theo Von, and Iliza Shelsinger. She can be seen regularly at the Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, and Laugh Factory.
Kat Bird is a born & raised Los Angeles comedian, actress, and host of the Kat Bird Pod. She has toured with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Bobby Lee, Marc Maron, Andrew Santino, Theo Von, and Iliza Shelsinger. She can be seen regularly at the Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, and Laugh Factory.
WHEN
WHERE
Cap City Comedy Club
11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/142598
TICKET INFO
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