Cap City Comedy Club presents Kennedy

Comedian Kennedy hosted a nightly political talk show on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles, and served as the host of Fox Reality Channel's Reality Remix, a daily news and reality talk show. In 2002, she hosted Game Show Network's Friend or Foe, and also hosted Who Wants To Be Governor of California in 2003. Previously, she was a correspondent for MTV News covering events such as the Grammys and Video Music Awards. While at MTV she hosted a series of specials entitled How-To With Kennedy. She got her start in television as an MTV VJ in 1992.