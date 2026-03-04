Quantcast

Cap City Comedy Club presents Kennedy

Comedian Kennedy hosted a nightly political talk show on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles, and served as the host of Fox Reality Channel's Reality Remix, a daily news and reality talk show. In 2002, she hosted Game Show Network's Friend or Foe, and also hosted Who Wants To Be Governor of California in 2003. Previously, she was a correspondent for MTV News covering events such as the Grammys and Video Music Awards. While at MTV she hosted a series of specials entitled How-To With Kennedy. She got her start in television as an MTV VJ in 1992.

WHEN

WHERE

Cap City Comedy Club
11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/130886

TICKET INFO

$50-$64
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
