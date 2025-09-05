Cap City Comedy Club presents Kevin Bozeman

Seen on Comedy Central and NBC's Last Comic Standing, Kevin Bozeman's Dry Bar Comedy Special has gone viral several times over. His hilarious truths on marriage, parenting, and day-to-day life make him a must-see comedian.

Seen on Comedy Central and NBC's Last Comic Standing, Kevin Bozeman's Dry Bar Comedy Special has gone viral several times over. His hilarious truths on marriage, parenting, and day-to-day life make him a must-see comedian.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.