Cap City Comedy Club presents LizaBanks

LizaBanks Campagna is building an entirely new lane in the creator economy, one where comedy, culture, and civic curiosity collide. A stand-up comedian, LizaBanks has applied her comedic instincts to an unexpected arena, tourism and cultural education. As a New York City tour guide leading sold out experiences at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Grand Central Terminal, she has transformed traditional sightseeing into immersive, personality driven storytelling. Her tours feel less like lectures and more like live performances, attracting audiences who may never have stepped inside a museum otherwise.