Cap City Comedy Club presents Malik B.

Malik Bazille is a comedian and actor whose 30-minute comedy special, produced by Kevin Hart, premiered 2025. He was a featured comedian for OnlyFans LMAOF comedy series, Netflix Radio Presents, and All Jokes Aside. He recently released his debut comedy special with Comedy Dynamics, Who's Ya Homegirl, streaming on Amazon.
Malik Bazille is a comedian and actor whose 30-minute comedy special, produced by Kevin Hart, premiered 2025. He was a featured comedian for OnlyFans LMAOF comedy series, Netflix Radio Presents, and All Jokes Aside. He recently released his debut comedy special with Comedy Dynamics, Who's Ya Homegirl, streaming on Amazon.
WHEN
WHERE
Cap City Comedy Club
11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/138767
TICKET INFO
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