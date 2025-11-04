Cap City Comedy Club presents Mario Adrion

Mario Adrion is a stand-up comedian and YouTuber from a small town in Germany who gained over 2 million followers from posting VLOGs and comedy clips across his various social platforms. His comedy is refreshingly vulnerable playing with the struggles and stereotypes of being a retired male model and as a European living in the United States.
Mario Adrion is a stand-up comedian and YouTuber from a small town in Germany who gained over 2 million followers from posting VLOGs and comedy clips across his various social platforms. His comedy is refreshingly vulnerable playing with the struggles and stereotypes of being a retired male model and as a European living in the United States.
WHEN
WHERE
Capitol City Comedy Club
Bldg B, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/124394
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.