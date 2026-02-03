Cap City Comedy Club presents Mike Goodwin

Mike Goodwin is a refreshingly funny comedian. A southern gentleman with a curious mind, love for people, and heart for God, his signature bowtie represents his expectation-defying brand of comedy, without a foul or vulgar word spoken.

A native of Camden, South Carolina, Goodwin holds a master’s degree in Education from the University of South Carolina, is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a former primary and secondary education professional. He infuses his varied life experiences into his act, making him relatable to audiences from all walks of life.