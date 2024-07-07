Cap City Comedy Club presents Zack Fox

An ascendent musician, Zack Fox released his debut album in October 2021, as well as an EP in December 2022. Beyond music, Fox currently plays the clueless yet lovable Tariq in the Emmy Award-winning hit comedy, Abbott Elementary.
Capitol City Comedy Club
Bldg B, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/96175
