Cap City Comedy Club presents Zack Fox

Photo by Abdi Ibrahim

An ascendent musician, Zack Fox released his debut album in October 2021, as well as an EP in December 2022. Beyond music, Fox currently plays the clueless yet lovable Tariq in the Emmy Award-winning hit comedy, Abbott Elementary.

WHEN

WHERE

Capitol City Comedy Club
Bldg B, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace Unit 100, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.capcitycomedy.com/events/96175

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
