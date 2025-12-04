CB Collettivo presents The Merry Market

The Merry Market is an inclusive local holiday pop-up, where community, creativity, and kindness come together for one weekend. This event is a two-day shopping experience featuring local makers, a custom Maufrais hat bar, cocktails, Siete Percados mocktails, complimentary Rambler sparkling water, and more.

