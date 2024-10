Chabad of Austin will present the city’s first-ever Sukkot Jewish Festival, a celebration of Jewish life and culture. The festival will feature a live acrobat show, a Chassidic funk band, outdoor bar games, pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo, kosher Texas BBQ, and activities for all ages. The festival will also feature a special ceremony dedicating the John Simard Building in honor of a pivotal supporter of Austin’s Jewish community.