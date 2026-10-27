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Chaka Khan in concert

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Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com

Chaka Khan comes to Austin in support of her 2026 album, Chakzilla.

Chaka Khan comes to Austin in support of her 2026 album, Chakzilla.

WHEN

WHERE

United Heritage Hall
1900 Crossing Pl Building 1, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1666433/chaka-khan-tickets

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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