Chambers Theatre Company presents 24 Hour Play Festival
Image courtesy of The Chambers Theatre
The Chambers Theatre Company presents their second annual 24 Hour Play Festival, featuring 12 brand new plays that are written, directed, rehearsed, and acted in 24 hours. Audiences can witness the outcome of this sometimes genius, always wacky evening of live theatre and brand new 10-minute play debuts.
WHEN
WHERE
Inspired Minds Art Center
121 Main St, Buda, TX 78610, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/125643/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$10
