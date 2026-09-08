Chambers Theatre Company presents They're Coming to Get You

They're Coming to Get You is a theatrical reimagining of Night of the Living Dead. Something terrible is happening outside in the world. The dead are waking up and attacking the living. No one knows how or why this infectious attack started, but the Government isn’t sending any help. As chaos spreads across every town and city, the people are left to fend for themselves.

After escaping a traumatic encounter with one of the so-called zombies, siblings Johnny and Barbara find themselves hiding out in what they believe to be an abandoned house in the middle of nowhere. They are soon joined by other survivors, including Ben, the one person that might be able to help them all survive the night.

They’re Coming to Get You relies on its claustrophobic setting to build tension and suspense throughout. The production is filled with deep character study and significant social commentary.