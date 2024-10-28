Quantcast

Chateau Bellevue presents 150th Gala Celebration

eventdetail
Photo by Noel Roberts

Chateau Bellevue will celebrate their 150th Anniversary, a gala at which guests can take a step back in time to the "gilded age." The formal evening will include dining, live and silent auctions, live music featuring Marcia Ball, and the historic preservation awards honoring architect John Volz.

WHEN

WHERE

Chateau Bellevue, Home of Austin Woman's Club
708 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.chateauatx.com/

TICKET INFO

Tables of 10 begin at $2000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
