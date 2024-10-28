Chateau Bellevue presents 150th Gala Celebration

Chateau Bellevue will celebrate their 150th Anniversary, a gala at which guests can take a step back in time to the "gilded age." The formal evening will include dining, live and silent auctions, live music featuring Marcia Ball, and the historic preservation awards honoring architect John Volz.
WHEN
WHERE
Chateau Bellevue, Home of Austin Woman's Club
708 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.chateauatx.com/
TICKET INFO
Tables of 10 begin at $2000
