Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and author whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix.
Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and author whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)