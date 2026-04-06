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Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour

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Chelsea Handler Facebook

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and author whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and author whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-11-20-chelsea-handler-at-8-pm

TICKET INFO

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