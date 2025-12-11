Chicago and Styx in concert

Classic rock bands Chicago and Styx come to Austin as part of their co-headlining tour. Chicago has released over 20 albums in their career, most recently Chicago XXXVIII: Born for This Moment in 2022. Styx is touring in support of their 2025 album, Circling from Above.
