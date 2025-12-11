Quantcast

Chicago and Styx in concert

eventdetail
Photo by David M. Earnisse

Classic rock bands Chicago and Styx come to Austin as part of their co-headlining tour. Chicago has released over 20 albums in their career, most recently Chicago XXXVIII: Born for This Moment in 2022. Styx is touring in support of their 2025 album, Circling from Above.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A006379AC7B7CFF

TICKET INFO

$52-$276

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
