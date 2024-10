Performances by Texas originals Paul Val, Comanche Moon, and Cowboy Diplomacy will be featured during the Chisos' 5th Anniversary celebration. There will be free Mighty Fine burgers and complimentary drinks in the Chisos backyard. Attendees must bring bring lawn chairs for the classic concert series.

This event will benefit the Texas Military Forces Museum. Chisos cowboy boots will be given away to a few lucky patrons.