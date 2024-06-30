Cine Las Americas presents CineClub México: Alucarda

Cine Las Americas' monthly CineClub México screening will feature Alucarda, a horror film by Juan López Moctezuma. The event will be an international collaboration with Cineteca Nacional and We Luv Video.

After the death of her parents, a young girl arrives at a 19th century convent and brings a sinister presence with her. Is it her enigmatic new friend, Alucarda, who is to blame? Or is there a satanic force at work?

The film, in Spanish with English subtitles, has been noted by film scholars for its themes regarding national tradition versus modernity, as well as the tensions between science and religion. Because of its depiction of nuns in emotionally-heightened, supernatural situations, the film has been associated with the nunsploitation genre.

A conversation with the lead actress Tina Romero will follow the screening.