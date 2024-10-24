CineNoche presents Dracula

Cine Las Americas and Violet Crown Cinema partner every last Wednesday of the month to present CineNoche, a night of Latine, Indigenous, and Latin American films. They will celebrate Halloween with a 4K remastered screening of the Spanish-language version of Dracula (1931).

Soon after beginning work for Conde Dracula (Carlos Villarias), the clerk Renfield (Pablo Alvarez Rubio) learns that his employer is, in fact, a vampire who lives on human blood. Now under Dracula's spell, Renfield helps his master travel to London, where the vampire takes another victim (Carmen Guerrero). Dracula also has eyes on the lovely Eva (Lupita Tovar), but her fiancé, Juan Harker (Barry Norton), and a wise professor named Van Helsing (Eduardo Arozamena) seek to stop him.

This alternate version of the Bela Lugosi classic was produced for a burgeoning foreign market. A completely separate crew worked at night, used the same sets, and reshot the film in Spanish; resulting in a vastly different movie with a unique cultural interpretation.

Many consider this version superior to the American version. With the second crew not bound by the Hays Code that censored Hollywood films, they better conveyed the sensual subtext of vampire mythology that is missing in the original. Additionally, director George Melford made it more cinematic, using sweeping shots and daring angles to tell the story.

The film is in Spanish with English subtitles.