Circuit of the Americas presents 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Nicolle Ramia, Four Hearts Marketing
The 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb will honor the first responders who lost their lives on that fateful day, and remembering the events that followed that continue to impact veterans, families, and communities. All are welcome to climb.
Proceeds benefit Samaritan Center and its mental health services for veterans, first responders, and their families.
The 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb will honor the first responders who lost their lives on that fateful day, and remembering the events that followed that continue to impact veterans, families, and communities. All are welcome to climb.
Proceeds benefit Samaritan Center and its mental health services for veterans, first responders, and their families.
WHEN
WHERE
Circuit of the Americas
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://samaritan-center.org/911climb/
TICKET INFO
$35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.