Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will highlight a fusion of circus artistry and holiday melodies. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the holiday extravaganza is filled with music, marvels, and merriment. It features acrobatics, aerial feats, and musicians and singers, taking audiences on a journey into a world of music, cirque, and wonder. With new costumes, music, and storylines, the all-new show blends the grace and athleticism of circus performers with a musical mix of seasonal favorites.