Cirque Vida presents Nostalgia: An Original Circus Show

Photo courtesy of Cirque Vida

Cirque Vida will present a new immersive circus production, Nostalgia. The word Nostalgia comes from the Greek word, "Nostos" meaning "Return Home." This show will explore memories, how we are shaped by past experiences, and how we drive to return to this place of home, whether metaphorically or literally.

WHEN

WHERE

Bat City Circus
9709 Brown Ln Unit N, Austin, TX 78754, USA
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/cirquevida/1413222

TICKET INFO

$42
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
