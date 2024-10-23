Cirque Vida presents Nostalgia: An Original Circus Show
Photo courtesy of Cirque Vida
Cirque Vida will present a new immersive circus production, Nostalgia. The word Nostalgia comes from the Greek word, "Nostos" meaning "Return Home." This show will explore memories, how we are shaped by past experiences, and how we drive to return to this place of home, whether metaphorically or literally.
