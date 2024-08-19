Quantcast

City of Manor presents Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Photo courtesy of City of Manor

The City of Manor will celebrate and recognize the culture, history, and achievement of Hispanic Americans in their community with a Hispanic Heritage Celebration. There will be food vendors, market vendors, live music, games, and cultural performances.

WHEN

WHERE

Timmermann Park
12616 Skimmer Run, Manor, TX 78653, USA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1249422116225782/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
