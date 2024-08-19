City of Manor presents Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Photo courtesy of City of Manor
The City of Manor will celebrate and recognize the culture, history, and achievement of Hispanic Americans in their community with a Hispanic Heritage Celebration. There will be food vendors, market vendors, live music, games, and cultural performances.
