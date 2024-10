The 17th Annual Sunset Valley Artfest will feature over 100 talented artisans who will showcase their one-of-a-kind creations, including oil paintings, jewelry, metal, woodwork, and more.

The festival will feature a lineup of Austin's food trucks, live performances on two stages, a kids' zone, a community stage for kids' entertainment, and Adventure Build, a hands-on experience where kids can paint, play with tools, and build their own creations.