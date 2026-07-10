City Theatre Austin presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

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City Theatre Austin presents the 2026 summer production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. In just one forest night, four magical stories are woven together: the marriage of the Athenian duke to the Amazon queen; the battle of the king and queen of the fairies; the lust and lunacy of four young lovers; and the antics of traveling actors who know the show must go on. Fairies harmonize, lovers belt their undying affection, and theatre itself becomes the mash-up as backstage rivalries, onstage romances, and dreams burst into full song.
City Theatre Austin presents the 2026 summer production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. In just one forest night, four magical stories are woven together: the marriage of the Athenian duke to the Amazon queen; the battle of the king and queen of the fairies; the lust and lunacy of four young lovers; and the antics of traveling actors who know the show must go on. Fairies harmonize, lovers belt their undying affection, and theatre itself becomes the mash-up as backstage rivalries, onstage romances, and dreams burst into full song.
$20-$35