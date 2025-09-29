Classical Music For the World presents “Sounds from the World: Music, Healing, and Peace,” a fall festival welcoming a delegation of musicians from the Robert Schumann Konservatorium in Zwickau, Germany.

The event celebrates diverse global cultures meeting through music. The festival includes six public events, four community outreach events at local schools, and a Music Party at Austin Saengerrunde Hall for local German community members.

Most events take place at Covenant United Methodist Church; check the festival website for full details.