Quantcast

Classical Music for the World, presents“Sounds from the World: Music, Healing, and Peace”

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Classical Music for the World

Classical Music For the World presents “Sounds from the World: Music, Healing, and Peace,” a fall festival welcoming a delegation of musicians from the Robert Schumann Konservatorium in Zwickau, Germany.

The event celebrates diverse global cultures meeting through music. The festival includes six public events, four community outreach events at local schools, and a Music Party at Austin Saengerrunde Hall for local German community members.

Most events take place at Covenant United Methodist Church; check the festival website for full details.

Classical Music For the World presents “Sounds from the World: Music, Healing, and Peace,” a fall festival welcoming a delegation of musicians from the Robert Schumann Konservatorium in Zwickau, Germany.

The event celebrates diverse global cultures meeting through music. The festival includes six public events, four community outreach events at local schools, and a Music Party at Austin Saengerrunde Hall for local German community members.

Most events take place at Covenant United Methodist Church; check the festival website for full details.

WHEN

WHERE

Covenant United Methodist Church
4410 Duval Rd #6808, Austin, TX 78727, USA
https://www.classicalmusicfortheworld.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.