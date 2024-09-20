Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents Adele Hauser: "Folk Relics" opening reception

Adele Hauser grew up in a world of craft. Childhood adventures included driving around to look at old buildings with her architect father, learning to sew with her grandmother, sweltering archeological digs over summer vacations, and listening to her mother read vast collections of folk and hero stories at night before bed.

She honed her skills as an adult with a BFA in Fine Arts from the University of Texas, quilt collaborations with Mom, and work finishing and fabricating for interior designers. Behind the scenes there is always some personal art project in the works. This foundation, along with a lifetime of making as many different types of things as possible, laid the groundwork for a wide range of artistic pursuits.

This show, "Folk Relics," explores the relationship between fine art, craft and storytelling. Using mixed media techniques such as quilting, embroidery, gold leaf, ceramics and painting, she creates images and objects that could fit into many-a folktale or myth. You might see a hero, an omen-bringer, a shape-shifter and so many other wild creatures that haunt our collective imagination.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.