Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents Angélique Ferrão: "Vis-à-Vis" opening reception

Image courtesy of Angélique Ferrão

Angélique Ferrão's debut solo exhibition, Vis-à-Vis, presents large-scale paintings of Black male subjects, rooted in contemporary figurative abstraction, exploring visibility, presence, and relational dynamics. The work invites close attention - foregrounding form, perception, and authorship over fixed narratives.

Ferrão’s ongoing practice explores self-portraiture, engaging presence, historical narratives, and relational perception through painterly classical approaches.

Ferrão is a South Asian American painter from Bangalore, based in Austin. She studied psychology and studio art at Hunter College and pre-med at Columbia University, developing a rigorous understanding of anatomy, perception, and the human form. Her early portrait photography and modeling in New York City, in spaces with minimal South Asian representation, cultivated a nuanced awareness of presence, scale, and visibility.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through February 14.

WHEN

WHERE

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery
3411 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.cloudtreestudiosandgallery.com/calendar/2026/anglique-ferro/vis-vis

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

