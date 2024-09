"Dreaming Hildegard" is the latest collaborative work by Alex Coke and Christopher Hynes. Inspired by 11th-century mystic and visionary Hildegard of Bingen, Hynes’ paintings and Coke’s music create a world of sight and sound that is spiritual, meditative, and thought-provoking.

The opening reception will include a live performance from MAE trio (Masumi Jones, drums, Alex Coke, flutes, tenor saxophone, and Elaine Barber, harp).

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2.