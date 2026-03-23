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Coalition of Texans with Disabilities presents Cinema Touching Disability Film Festival

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Photo courtesy of Nate Archer

The Cinema Touching Disability Film Festival, which features short films by independent filmmakers, is the largest and longest-running cinematic celebration of disability in Texas. Every year the festival offers attendees a unique opportunity to support the arts, experience diverse perspectives, and engage with the local disability advocacy community.

The Cinema Touching Disability Film Festival, which features short films by independent filmmakers, is the largest and longest-running cinematic celebration of disability in Texas. Every year the festival offers attendees a unique opportunity to support the arts, experience diverse perspectives, and engage with the local disability advocacy community.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library
710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.txdisabilities.org/news-events/film-festival/filmfestival-2026/about14

TICKET INFO

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