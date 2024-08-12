Quantcast

Coco & Clair Clair in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Coco & Clair Clair

Pop rap duo Coco & Clair Clair come to Austin in support of their new album, Girl.

Pop rap duo Coco & Clair Clair come to Austin in support of their new album, Girl.

WHEN

WHERE

Emo's Austin
2015 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/coco-clair-clair-girl-tour-2024-austin-texas-10-25-2024/event/3A0060F9B36F4E43

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.