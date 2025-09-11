Quantcast

Coldtowne Theater presents Decease & Desist

Image courtesy of Coldtowne Theater

Decease and Desist is a sketch comedy show that digs into death, money, and the strange ways they keep showing up in our lives. The night unfolds in fast-paced hilarious sketches filled with big performances, strange turns, and darkly funny ideas. It’s comedy that laughs at coffins, capitalism, and everything in between.

WHEN

WHERE

ColdTowne Theater
1700 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.crowdwork.com/e/decease-desist-a-sketch-comedy-revue?date=2025-09-13T19:30:00

TICKET INFO

$17.10
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
