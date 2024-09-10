Quantcast

Colorado River Alliance​ presents 30th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup

Photo courtesy of Colorado River Alliance

Hundreds of dive, shoreline, and park volunteers will remove and recycle trash and debris from the waters and shoreline of Lake Travis during the 30th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup, the largest scuba diving, shoreline, and waterway litter pickup in Texas.

For 30 years, the community has come together to help protect and preserve Central Texas’ waterways and raise awareness about the importance of our local water resources.

Community members can register to volunteer at their favorite Travis County Park or in their neighborhoods at laketraviscleanup.org. Dive volunteers can register by directly contacting participating local dive shops and groups.

All volunteers receive an event t-shirt and a Digital Program which includes coupons and discounts for local businesses. Also, all volunteers are encouraged to enter annual photo contests and win prizes for being the dirtiest volunteer or finding the most unusual item.

WHEN

WHERE

Mansfield Dam Park
Mansfield Park Dr, Austin, TX 78734, USA
https://laketraviscleanup.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
