Comedy Mothership presents Sam Tripoli

Comedian Sam Tripoli is known for creating the live comedy variety show The Naughty Show and has appeared multiple times on The Joe Rogan Experience. Since 2018 Tripoli has co-hosted Tin Foil Hat, a podcast and YouTube show with Xavier "XG" Guerrero.

Comedian Sam Tripoli is known for creating the live comedy variety show The Naughty Show and has appeared multiple times on The Joe Rogan Experience. Since 2018 Tripoli has co-hosted Tin Foil Hat, a podcast and YouTube show with Xavier "XG" Guerrero.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.