Communities In Schools of Central Texas presents Food for Thought: Recipes for the Future

Food for Thought, Communities In Schools of Central Texas' signature fundraiser, returns for its 30th anniversary. The evening brings together local restaurants, live music, and community champions to celebrate three decades of impact while raising critical funds to help students access mental health care, school supplies, academic support, and college and career guidance.

With the theme of "Recipes for the Future," the event is both a celebration and a call to action to ensure every Central Texas student has the support they need to succeed.