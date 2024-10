Concordia University Texas presents Proof by David Auburn, a captivating story about family, legacy and the fine line between brilliance and madness.

Proof follows Catherine, a young woman who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a renowned mathematician. As she nears her 25th birthday, she faces his death and the return of her estranged sister. Amidst the chaos, Catherine must confront her father’s legacy and whether she’s inherited his genius or madness.