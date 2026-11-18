"If You Can't Make It Good, Make It Big" suggests one thing, though the works themselves suggest otherwise. Bringing together small-format paintings, sculpture, photography, and works on paper, the exhibition makes a case for the power of restraint. Size matters, perhaps, but bigger isn't always better.

There is something particularly powerful about a work of art that commands attention without commanding space. Like a gem or a treasured object, a small work invites a closer look, revealing layers of detail, intention, and expression that extend far beyond its physical dimensions. There is a certain preciousness to these works, not simply because of their scale, but because of how much they can hold within it.

Presented in a salon-style installation, the works are brought into close company, creating a conversation across materials, subjects, and artistic approaches. Each retains its own distinct character, while the relationships between them reveal new connections, contrasts, and perspectives.

The exhibition features works by Georgia Beaumont, Ben Cowan, Emily Counts, József Csató, Renata Daina, Madeline Donahue, Christopher Dunlap, Melanie Essex, Andrea Joyce Heimer, Elizabeth Hohimer, Xingxin Hu, Alexa Kanarowski, Annieo Klaas, Katie Leimbach, Lorena Lohr, Ellie MacGarry, Bernard Mattox, Katie Mongoven, Anja Niemi, Yuko Nishikawa, Ken Taylor Reynaga, Melody Tuttle, William Versace, and Danielle Winger. Together, their works offer a reminder that extraordinary artistic presence is not measured in inches.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 9,, 2027.