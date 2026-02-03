Connelly Martin Gallery presents "Milk Punch" opening reception

Connelly Martin Gallery will present “Milk Punch,” the inaugural group exhibition and grand opening for their Austin gallery. The exhibition marks the debut of a program dedicated to presenting enduring, narrative-driven and conceptually rigorous work by emerging and mid-career artists.

"Milk Punch" is a toast to the alchemy of combining strong, disparate ingredients, letting them break, blur, and settle into something unexpectedly cohesive. The exhibition takes its name from a classic Southern drink, but its spirit lives in the work itself: an intoxicating mixture.

Culturally rooted, ritualistic, and timeless, milk punch is a celebratory drink you would find at a holiday table with mismatched chairs, passed around in old glassware, no labels. The kind of drink someone’s aunt insists on bringing to Sunday dinner, spiking it a little too hard. It’s about the pleasure of coming together, of marking a beginning, of acknowledging that building something meaningful often starts with bringing afew strong elements into the same space and seeing what happens.

This inaugural group exhibition brings together 13 national and international artists whose practices engage materiality, memory, landscape, and identity. Across painting, sculpture, and mixed media, the works explore moments of convergence: softness and structure, restraint and vitality, the revealed and the concealed. Surfaces are built slowly, histories are folded in, and tensions are allowed to linger until something resolved emerges.

What results is not a single gesture, but a shared atmosphere. A gathering of work that feels intimate and expansive at once. Personal, but collective. Each practice remains fully its own, yet gains resonance through proximity and dialogue. Nothing is diluted. Everything is distilled.

Featured artists include Georgia Beaumont, József Csató, Renata Daina, Christopher Dunlap, Melanie Essex,Andrea Joyce Heimer, Elizabeth Hohimer, Xingxin Hu, Katie Leimbach, Ellie MacGarry, BernardMattox, Yuko Nishikawa, and Danielle Winger.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 31.