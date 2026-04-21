Connelly Martin Gallery presents Renata Daina: "Chasing Sun, Becoming Moss" opening reception

Connelly Martin Gallery will present “Chasing Sun, Becoming Moss,” a solo exhibition by Los Angeles-based artist Renata Daina. This is the artist’s first solo exhibition with the gallery.

In the exhibition, Daina's handwoven textile works explore two modes of orientation: once directed toward outward light, and the other introspective and grounded. Her embellished textile panels are built through a process of accumulation with thread coiled, knotted and woven into dense, tactile wall sculptures. They extend beyond the picture plane while remaining anchored to it.

Traditional geometric weaving patterns passed down to Daina through generations morph into intricate abstract forms growing and disappearing from her surfaces. Material explorations draw on painting and textile histories combining handmade and found materials. Textiles handwoven by herself, her grandmother, and fabrics made by unknown weavers are punctuated by painted and embroidered mark-making.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 30.