Conspirare presents Earth Vigil Album Release Party
Photo courtesy of Conspirare
Conspirare will celebrate their new album, Earth Vigil, at this special release party. Guest can enjoy appetizers, music, and conversation with soprano Awet Andemicael, Craig Hella Johnson, and composer Robert Kyr.
