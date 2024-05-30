Quantcast

Conspirare presents Earth Vigil Album Release Party

Photo courtesy of Conspirare

Conspirare will celebrate their new album, Earth Vigil, at this special release party. Guest can enjoy appetizers, music, and conversation with soprano Awet Andemicael, Craig Hella Johnson, and composer Robert Kyr.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.conspirare.org/tickets/earth-vigil-album-release-party/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

