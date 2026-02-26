Quantcast

Contracommon presents Elijah Cuminato: "On All Fours" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Elijah Cuminato

Contracommon will present "On All Fours," a solo exhibition by emerging artist Elijah Cuminato.

Cuminato is an Austin-based painter who graduated from Texas State University in 2025. He uses vibrant colors, geometric shapes, and animal imagery to explore abstract illusionism, interrogating the intersection of realism and abstraction.

Cuminato’s paintings and prints display fragmented compositions that look almost digital. They emphasize overlapping rectangular visual elements that call back to the computer desktop: a chaotic arrangement of windows, images, text, parts.

Precisely rendered textures of meat, eggs, skin, and fur are layered with artifacts of online culture, cut-outs, shadows, and imagery of both human bodies and animals. His work speaks to a self-conscious kind of objectification of the body, of introspection and concealed identities.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 9.

WHEN

WHERE

Contracommon
12912 Hill Country Blvd f140, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
https://www.contracommon.org/upcomingevents/2026/03/14/on-all-fours-reception

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
