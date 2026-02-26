Contracommon presents Elijah Cuminato: "On All Fours" opening reception

Contracommon will present "On All Fours," a solo exhibition by emerging artist Elijah Cuminato.

Cuminato is an Austin-based painter who graduated from Texas State University in 2025. He uses vibrant colors, geometric shapes, and animal imagery to explore abstract illusionism, interrogating the intersection of realism and abstraction.

Cuminato’s paintings and prints display fragmented compositions that look almost digital. They emphasize overlapping rectangular visual elements that call back to the computer desktop: a chaotic arrangement of windows, images, text, parts.

Precisely rendered textures of meat, eggs, skin, and fur are layered with artifacts of online culture, cut-outs, shadows, and imagery of both human bodies and animals. His work speaks to a self-conscious kind of objectification of the body, of introspection and concealed identities.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 9.